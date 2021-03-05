N.J. saw a slight uptick in drug overdose deaths in 2020

The other major public health threat facing New Jersey — the opioid epidemic — did not abate during the state’s COVID-19 outbreak.

In fact, it got a bit worse.

The state recorded 3,046 suspected drug overdose deaths last year, a slight uptick from the 3,021 overdose fatalities reported in 2019, according to new state data.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the increased feelings of isolation and anxiety caused by the coronavirus pandemic had officials worried the number would be even higher.