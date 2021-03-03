Viner puts the start of the opioid crisis in Philadelphia somewhere around 2016 with the arrival of fentanyl, an incredibly strong synthetic opioid. With fentanyl came a dramatic increase in fatal overdoses, she said, adding that it “… really changed the game, because it just put people at much higher risk for dying of an overdose.”

Viner and Khatri cite fentanyl as a significant contributing factor to the increase they saw in overdose deaths.

“We think that during the pandemic, there have been changes in the drug supply networks,” said Khatri, who theorized that more drugs — opioids and non-opioids alike — are now contaminated with fentanyl.

Reid likened the situation to driving a car and briefly being distracted. “In the annals of time, they took their eye off the road for one minute to look at COVID, and before you know it, there’s a dent in the front of the car. And that dent was fentanyl and heroin,” he said.

Fentanyl can be found in opioids, but also in stimulants, cocaine, and methamphetamine, contamination that poses a serious risk. “We’re talking about populations of individuals who have basically no tolerance at all to opioids,” said Viner, “no awareness of the presence of fentanyl potentially, in the drugs that they may have been taking for years without a problem.”

Preliminary 2020 figures for opioid-related deaths show an increase over 2019, to roughly 1,210 to 1,220 from 1,150, Viner said. With more fatal overdoses, what are the solutions?

Reid said a partial answer may come through incorporating the experience and expertise of people from affected communities in the research, which he noted doesn’t always happen.

“If somebody comes in [there] with lived experience, [academic researchers] sometimes want to be critical of their information,” he said. “They feel as though the information didn’t walk the great halls of education.”

He thinks education, especially education coming from members of the community, is incredibly important — not only is to get the word out about fentanyl, but also to lay out the long-term consequences of habit-forming drugs. Reid said young people who are starting to use drugs like Percocet may not know they are taking a highly addictive opioid.

Although Viner said she had not seen this firsthand, she has heard stories of instances when researchers assumed they knew what was best for people who use drugs or were in recovery.

Stigma is still a barrier to treatment. “Science proves that addiction is a chronic disease, but we continue to treat it like a crime or a moral failing,” said Khatri, adding she believes that is especially true in communities of color.

“There’s so many patients that I’ve treated who have substance use disorders that hide it from their families, from their friends, sometimes even from the very doctors that are trying to help them, because of this fear of being judged,” she said.

Khatri is studying the experiences of Black individuals in accessing Suboxone.

“I think … as individuals who live in Philadelphia … we really have to embrace the principles of harm reduction,” she said. “For me, it means meeting people where they are, and showing respect and compassion for the lives of people who use drugs.” That’s best done, she believes by mitigating the risks to people who use drugs even if they are not ready to stop or go into treatment.

Viner said she and her department are working to better understand how and where people are encountering fentanyl in Philadelphia. Once they have a better picture of the situation, she said, she plans to launch a public information campaign. A new partnership with bars is something she is especially excited about.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from bars across the city, and what they’re doing is similar to how you see some bars with bowls of condoms on the bar, they’re actually going to be now bowls of fentanyl test strips,” she said.

The Health Department is also reaching out to communities of color. “We’re just now hiring a racial equity consultant for our division, and have formed a work group around developing a work plan specifically aimed at addressing the rise in overdose and drug use among the African American population,” Viner said. The department is also supporting six community organizations developing their own harm-reduction capacity, she noted, adding, “We’ll help provide technical assistance and resources, fentanyl test strips, and lots of things like that, but fully leaving it up to them to kind of build out the messaging that they know will speak to the populations that they serve.”

Reid is adamant that community organizations should be at the forefront.

“It’s not about age, it’s not about color, it’s about somebody who has enough empathy and wants to see change, and enough guts to make it happen.” he said, adding that more support is needed for grassroots organizations, education, and job training.