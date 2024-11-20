From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Treatment options for opioid use disorder in Pennsylvania jails and prisons are improving, according to a new report, but barriers remain for people who are incarcerated and seeking help with addiction.

About 84% of county jails now provide people with methadone or buprenorphine medications — that’s up from just 32% of jails in 2022, according to the Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project.

The nonprofit legal aid released new data this week on the status of treatment access for people in jails and prisons.

The Law Project found that more jails and prisons are providing treatment to people who are already on medication when they arrive. But few jails provide “induction” or new enrollment into treatment, said Sarah Bellos, staff attorney.

“Induction” treatment is, “when they really just treat everyone who needs it. Everyone who has opioid use disorder gets medication,” said Bellos. “So, while we see this [data report] as good and we see it as an improvement, we still see a lot of problems and a lot of gaps.”

Among the 52 jails that offer treatment across the commonwealth, 36 only provide continuation treatment, while 16 also offer medications to people who want to enroll in new treatment while incarcerated.

And many of these facilities specifically don’t offer methadone, a treatment medication that is more strictly regulated, even though studies show it is highly effective for opioid use disorder.

“A jail can’t just say, ‘We’re not offering that one cause it’s too hard,’” Bellos said. “If it’s medication that someone needs to treat a disease, they have an obligation to provide it.”

To increase awareness about remaining gaps in care, the Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project launched ‘Let Us Live,’ a storytelling series of testimonials from people currently and formerly incarcerated who talk about the challenges of living with opioid use disorder.