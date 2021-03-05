It was meant to be a success story about a Camden High basketball player who’d risen from rough beginnings to be recruited by a Division 1 college. But the front-page headline on the March 3 edition of the South Jersey Courier-Post — “Armed Robberies to D1: Meet Ta’Quan Woodley” — spoke to many residents of the city in another way.

“I believe it’s racist as hell,” said longtime city resident Keith Benson, president of the Camden Education Association. “It justifies all the stereotypes that the dominant society has about Black men.”

Some people took to social media to declare the article — or at least its headline — “outrageous” and “disrespectful.”

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Ta’Quan Woodley, a high school senior, had proudly posted the story on Facebook, saying: “This is for those who judged me without knowing what my life was like.” In the comment section, he received much adoration from friends and supporters.

By Wednesday afternoon, the newspaper had only slightly altered the headline, leaving the reference to the armed robberies. On Thursday afternoon, the Courier-Post’s executive editor, Audrey Harvin, admitted the publication made a mistake and vowed to “do better.”

“The story is well reported and well written. The headline was not,” Harvin wrote. Later in the article, Harvin stated: “Our lack of judgment in choosing a better headline shouldn’t overshadow this young man’s story. It’s powerful. It’s raw. It deserves to be read.”

The article, authored by sports writer Josh Friedman, describes Woodley’s current success in high school basketball and his recruitment by the University of South Carolina but focused heavily on Woodley’s childhood and his juvenile crimes.

The piece stated that, when Woodley was born, his father was in federal prison. Woodley was placed in foster care as an infant, according to the article. There’s also a paragraph devoted to an older brother currently in jail.

Harvard Leadership Fellow Rev. Tim Merrill said the paper took the wrong approach. “It’s typical ghetto porn that continues to define Black men as big, dangerous, and scary, which has provided the excuse in the past for police officers to shoot unarmed Black men.”

The front-page photograph under the headline depicts Woodley in a dramatic light, making a muscle with a large, tattooed bicep.

Merrill said he would have preferred a story more centered on Woodley’s development as a basketball player and student rather than his juvenile crime. “These other things should be backstory details,” said Merrill. “He has now defined Ta’Quan by his thuggish past.”