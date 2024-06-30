Philly small business owners are adjusting to the new ‘status quo’

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About 57% of small business owners across the Delaware Valley surveyed by the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia said they weren’t on solid financial ground in 2023.

It’s the second year in a row the majority of small businesses in the region reported fair or poor financial conditions. About 56% reported they were struggling financially in 2022 when surveyed last year.

Each year, the Federal Reserve surveys thousands of small business owners nationwide, including hundreds in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area about revenue, access to credit and other challenges.

“Having a pulse of how small businesses are doing can help get us a pulse of how a lot of the economy is doing,” said Alaina Barca, a community development research analyst with the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia.

The results are “status quo” for small business experiences since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than four years ago, Barca said.

About 63% of small business owners across the metro area did not see an uptick in revenue between 2022 and 2023.