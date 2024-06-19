From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The city of Philadelphia revived its Boost Your Business program that helps historically disadvantaged business owners for at least one more year.

The Commerce Department program seeks to connect with businesses constrained by lack of capital but with the potential to grow.

There’s enough money for 20 businesses to get $50,000 in forgivable loans; each is converted into a grant after hitting certain milestones.

Here are a few rules: Businesses must already be generating at least $350,000 in annual revenue, be in operation for three years or longer, and be majority-owned by individuals who have faced racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias.

The program was piloted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago under former Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration. At the time, the city used an expedited procurement process.

There’s already a support system with various programs for micro- and small businesses that generate less than $250,000.

But there was a gap in help for larger businesses that just needed an extra boost, officials said.

“Just a little bit of infusion of capital could actually grow, and would increase, their revenue and hopefully create additional jobs,” said Yvonne Boye, deputy commerce director inside the Office of Neighborhood Economic Development.

In 2022, there were 22 historically disadvantaged businesses awarded forgivable loans from the city in partnership with the Community First Fund and VestedIn.

All the loans were forgiven, which means converted into grants, because the businesses reached their goals, according to the city.