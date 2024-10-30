From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The loss of a loved one to gun violence can be devastating and require a lifelong grieving process.

“Especially youth who are still growing and maturing mentally and emotionally,” said Keri Salerno, the executive director of Uplift Center for Grieving Children.

The Philadelphia-based nonprofit provides free services to help people cope with their grief.

“The ability to process those emotions is incredibly difficult,” Salerno said. “Especially if you’re in some of our more challenged communities.”

Uplift Philly is among 32 community-based 501(c)(3) organizations slated to receive a violence prevention microgrant award for addressing the root causes of gun violence in the area.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and The Philadelphia Foundation recently announced the names of the nonprofits awarded the money totaling $620,000.

“While we continue to see a truly historic decline in gun violence nationally and in Philadelphia, we can’t let our foot off of the gas,” Krasner said in a statement. “That’s why my administration is thrilled to continue helping community-based groups that have contributed largely to this drop in violence. Through ongoing violence prevention and modern law enforcement efforts, we will curb violent crime even more.”