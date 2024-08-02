Third-party candidates file to run for president, U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

More than a dozen third-party candidates for president, U.S. Senate and three statewide offices filed paperwork ahead of Thursday’s deadline to get on November’s general election ballot in Pennsylvania, raising the possibility that they could play spoiler in high-stakes and close races in the battleground state.

Pennsylvania is expected to have a decisive role in the Nov. 5 presidential election between Republican nominee Donald Trump and likely Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

A third-party candidate’s draw in a general election, while usually very small, could help tilt a close race between the major party candidates.

Four third-party candidates filed to run for president by Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Those include Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of the We the People Party, Jill Stein of the Green Party, and Claudia De la Cruz of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, according to information from the state’s election office. Because its national convention came after Pennsylvania’s signature-gathering period began, the Libertarian Party submitted signatures under a stand-in candidate who will be replaced by its presidential nominee, Chase Oliver, the party said.

Kennedy filed in June and has gained traction with a famous name and a loyal base.