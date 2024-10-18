Studio 2 Extra: Mark Zandi says this is the 'best' economy in decades

Economist Mark Zandi tweeted, "This is among the best performing economies in my 35+ years as an economist." He explains why, and talks about the avalanche that ensued.

Air Date: October 18, 2024 12:00 pm
Listen 14:59

Our guest this episode is a social media sensation…kind of. Mark Zandi is the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, and his recent post on X was liked and retweeted by thousands of users. It reached over 3 million people so far. His controversial statement? The economy is actually really, really good. The avalanche that ensued was so crazy, we just had to sit down with him to get an explanation.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate