Studio 2 Extra: Mark Zandi says this is the 'best' economy in decades
Economist Mark Zandi tweeted, "This is among the best performing economies in my 35+ years as an economist." He explains why, and talks about the avalanche that ensued.Listen 14:59
Our guest this episode is a social media sensation…kind of. Mark Zandi is the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, and his recent post on X was liked and retweeted by thousands of users. It reached over 3 million people so far. His controversial statement? The economy is actually really, really good. The avalanche that ensued was so crazy, we just had to sit down with him to get an explanation.
