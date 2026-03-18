Are you saving enough for retirement?



Do you think you’ll have enough to enjoy your golden years – lazy days of pickleball, traveling, playing with grandkids, volunteering or pursuing new hobbies?

Only a third of Americans say they feel financially prepared. A majority worry they’ll run out of money and wish they’d started saving sooner, and nearly half don’t have a retirement savings account. Younger generations, meanwhile, wonder whether Social Security will be viable in the long run.

The good news is that people with 401(k)s or IRAs have been helped by recent years of stock market growth, but retirement remains out of reach for many who are living paycheck to paycheck. And with persistent inflation and an uncertain economy, things may get even harder. Already, more people are putting retirement on pause to return to work, and a recent Vanguard report showed a record number of its account holders raiding their 401(k)s to cover daily expenses.

With the major demographic shifts from our aging population, there’s renewed urgency around making retirement more affordable to all. President Donald Trump has proposed expanding access to retirement plans for people who don’t have employer-sponsored options.

On this episode, planning for retirement at every stage of life, whether you’re just starting out or already there. And, who bears responsibility for making retirement work – individuals, employers or the government?

Guests: