‘We’re looking forward’: Mayor Parker pledges to keep focus on improving the city after Trump White House win
While Mayor Parker vows to move on, threats of looting on social media have Philly police working overtime.
The mayor of Philadelphia tried to assure residents Thursday that a change of leadership in the White House will not change her focus.
Mayor Cherelle Parker told reporters that even with Donald Trump back in D.C., she will continue her efforts to make life better in Philadelphia.
“Despite the results of the election, this is what we know for sure: In Philadelphia, gun violence is steadily declining. Homicides and shootings are down more than 40%,” she said. “We have no time to slow down or to look backwards, we’re looking forward.”
Parker added her administration will stay laser-focused on improving the city in every way possible.
“We will let nothing get in the way for us delivering for Philadelphians. All of them. I don’t care what party they are, what ZIP code they live in. We are going to have one Philly, a united city, and I’m not going to stop until we do.”
The mayor urged people to move on, but also remained hopeful Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey would eventually prevail over Republican challenger David McCormick in the race for U.S. Senate.
Police on alert
As the mayor was painting an optimistic picture of the future of post-election Philadelphia, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said his men and women are working 12-hour shifts as the department tracks social media threats about potential violence and looting following Tuesday night’s results.
“We have young men and women who appear to be posting that they want to loot certain areas of the city,” Bethel said Thursday afternoon. “We haven’t had any credible threats, but just like anything, once somebody puts it into the social-verse, it creates his own energy and spirals out of control.”
Bethel said the situation is straining his budget and staff.
“It’s hard, you know? I mean, we put them on 12-hour shifts. Canceling days off to make sure we’re a city prepared, but we will not allow anyone to come and loot across our city. We can’t stop it all, but when they do engage in that behavior, we’re going to be fully prepared to arrest.”
The commissioner said he’s working with the district attorney’s office to possibly charge people for making threats over the internet. He was very forceful in saying people would be allowed their constitutional rights, but not to attack others, or break the law.
