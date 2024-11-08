From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The mayor of Philadelphia tried to assure residents Thursday that a change of leadership in the White House will not change her focus.

Mayor Cherelle Parker told reporters that even with Donald Trump back in D.C., she will continue her efforts to make life better in Philadelphia.

“Despite the results of the election, this is what we know for sure: In Philadelphia, gun violence is steadily declining. Homicides and shootings are down more than 40%,” she said. “We have no time to slow down or to look backwards, we’re looking forward.”

Parker added her administration will stay laser-focused on improving the city in every way possible.

“We will let nothing get in the way for us delivering for Philadelphians. All of them. I don’t care what party they are, what ZIP code they live in. We are going to have one Philly, a united city, and I’m not going to stop until we do.”

The mayor urged people to move on, but also remained hopeful Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey would eventually prevail over Republican challenger David McCormick in the race for U.S. Senate.