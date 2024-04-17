Who is Tim DeFoor, a Republican running for Pa. auditor general?

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania voters will elect an auditor general this November, but Democrats and Republicans first must pick their candidates this spring.

Incumbent Tim DeFoor is the only Republican running for his party’s nomination. He will appear on the April 23 primary ballot.

The auditor general monitors how public dollars are spent, to catch fraud and graft if they occur. The office does this by conducting financial audits, and monitoring whether state-funded programs are doing what they’re supposed to.

Learn more about DeFoor below:

Who is Tim DeFoor?

A Dauphin County native, DeFoor graduated from Penn State University, the University of Pittsburgh, and the Harrisburg University of Science and Technology.

DeFoor served as a special agent for the state attorney general’s office, investigating Medicaid fraud. He was also a fraud investigator and internal auditor for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and as a federal contractor.

In 2015, DeFoor was elected Dauphin County controller. There, he won national awards and created the county’s first audit division.

In 2020, DeFoor was elected Pennsylvania’s auditor general, defeating Democrat Nina Ahmad. DeFoor is the first person of color to win a statewide office in Pennsylvania and the first Republican to hold the auditor general position since 1997.

In his announcement that he would seek another four years in office, DeFoor said his first term focused on transforming the auditor general’s office in a nonpartisan way, and that his second would center on “ensuring the job gets done.”

DeFoor has taken a different approach to the office than his predecessor, Democrat Eugene DePasquale.

DePasquale’s two terms as auditor general were marked by the regular release of special reports focused on policy issues seen as outside the traditional scope of the office. One laid out 12 recommendations for reducing gun violence deaths. Another estimated how much revenue the commonwealth was missing by not taxing marijuana.

DeFoor has primarily stuck to the office’s required functions: auditing local pension plans and volunteer firefighters’ relief associations, and making sure county offices and district courts handle state money properly.