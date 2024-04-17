Who is Mark Pinsley, a Democrat running for Pa. auditor general?

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania voters will elect an auditor general this November, but Democrats and Republicans first must pick their candidates this spring.

Mark Pinsley is one of two Democrats running for his party’s nomination and will appear on the April 23 primary ballot.

The auditor general monitors how public dollars are spent, to catch fraud and graft if they occur. The office does this by conducting financial audits, and monitoring whether state-funded programs are doing what they’re supposed to.

Learn more about Pinsley below:

Who is Mark Pinsley?

Website

Pinsley graduated from Northeastern University and the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He is a U.S. Army Reserve veteran who has owned and run businesses for three decades.

He served as a commissioner in South Whitehall Township, and unsuccessfully ran for state Senate in 2018 and 2022.

Pinsley is currently Lehigh County controller, a position he won for the first time in 2019. He won reelection last year before announcing his campaign for state office on Dec. 1.

In that role, Pinsley has developed a reputation as a progressive. For example, he pitched moving county money out of Wells Fargo because its political action committee donated to anti-abortion candidates. (In an email, Pinsley said the county released a request for proposals but none of the vendors “had both the necessary insurance coverage and abstained from political donation.” The county is still banking with Wells Fargo, though Pinsley said, “We managed to reduce our fees by approximately $100,000.”)

Pinsley provides other highlights of his tenure as county controller on his campaign website, including an investigation into what he called the “systemic overdiagnosis” of medical child abuse (formerly known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy) in the area.

“My resume and my record are beyond question, and the Republican Party won’t be able to paint me as extreme or unqualified,” Pinsley told the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. “… I am the only candidate who knows the job, has done the job, and can win the job.”