How are Pa.’s biggest political campaigns reaching Latino voters?

Vanessa Graber is a director with Free Press and an organizer with Philly Boricuas, a nonpartisan grassroots group mobilizing Philly Puerto Ricans to vote on policies that would benefit the island. She cautioned political campaigns to not treat Latinos as a monolith.

“There are people from over 20 Latin American countries represented here in Philadelphia, and each community has its own distinct needs and political point of view,” Graber said, pointing to the debate over Puerto Rican sovereignty as an example. “Even though there’s a shared language and some shared culture, politically, we are very, very different.”

For Graber, this lack of genuine engagement is contributing to disillusionment among voters in Northeast Philadelphia, where she canvasses, who believe federal and state policy decisions don’t help their neighborhoods, where trash pickup, crime, and gentrification are top of mind.

“At least half the people we talked to while we were doing outreach … said ‘We’re not going to vote because nothing changes,’” Graber said. “I think candidates and political parties need to show progress to people.”

How the candidates for governor are reaching Latino voters

Both Republican Mastriano and Democrat Shapiro have used public appearances to reach Latino voters, though Shapiro started earlier and has connected with the population more frequently.

At the end of September, Mastriano held his first public campaign event in Philadelphia. His campaign deemed the event Philadelphia’s first Hispanic Town Hall.

Hosted by the Small Business Union, the event was predominantly met with angry community members, Shapiro campaign surrogates, and fierce protests aimed at his views on abortion rights among issues. The state senator focused most of his attention on crime, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. While some might see Mastriano’s visit as a viable attempt to reach out to Latino voters, experts believe this strategy does not fall in line with best practices — in terms of messaging and authenticity.

Neither Mastriano nor his campaign responded to a request for comment.

Shapiro’s campaign website has been available in Spanish since the day he launched his bid for governor in October 2021, according to spokesperson Will Simons. The state attorney general made trips to Allentown and Reading — which have the largest concentration of Pennsylvania’s Latino residents — during his first week of campaigning. (Mastriano has also visited Allentown, though it came later in his tour across the state.)

Over the summer, Shapiro made appearances in Philadelphia dedicated to speaking with Latino business owners and clergy.

“Our campaign has made significant investments to reach Latino voters where they are — at their doorsteps, online, on the radio, and in communities all across Pennsylvania,” Simons said.

Shapiro’s campaign has spent over $500,000 on digital and radio advertisements targeting Latino voters, per Simons. On top of that, Shapiro has made several appearances on La Mega’s “El Relajo de La Mañana,” a popular Spanish-language radio show broadcast from Reading.

Shapiro recently spoke at a CASA in Action rally in York — alongside Pennsylvania’s second lady Gisele Fetterman and a Spanish translator — about investing in public education, safe neighborhoods, and small businesses. He also talked about the things that he said matter most to him — his family and his faith.

“No matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love or who you pray to, I want to be your governor,” Shapiro said. His words were met with cheers of “sí, se puede” and “yes, we can.”