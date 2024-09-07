What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Small business owners and elected officials joined Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Bristol, Bucks County, Friday.

Speakers touted Harris’ plans to expand tax relief for new small businesses and boost new small business applications to 25 million during her first term.

“I’m [Democratic U.S. Sen.] Bob Casey’s best friend,” Klobuchar joked as she addressed the crowd at The Business Club on Mill Street, a locally-owned event and co-working space. “We sit together by choice in the U.S. Senate.”

Klobuchar said small businesses play an important role in local, regional and national economies.

“My state is really into small businesses,” she said, adding that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, is part of why small businesses have flourished in the North Star state. “We’ve gotten many of our big businesses started as small businesses, and we want that to keep happening, that we keep regenerating new ideas in our country.”

Before the event, Klobuchar, along with Bucks County Commissioners Bob Harvie and Diane Ellis-Marseglia, state Rep. Tina Davis and congressional candidate Ashley Ehasz, attended a roundtable Friday morning, meeting with Bristol-area small business owners.

Klobuchar said having those one-on-one discussions is important for lawmakers.

“Sometimes you read these big policy statements and things, and it doesn’t really resonate with people unless you really understand what the issues are and how you can make things better,” she said.

Harvie led the roundtable. He said Harris’ economic plan “is really focusing on what small business owners are going through, the problems they face.”

“Vice President Harris is talking about building an opportunity economy,” Harvie said. “This is about opportunity. This is something they’ve wanted to do. They finally had a chance to do it. They’ve started businesses. Some of them are continuing businesses, they’ve been here for decades, family businesses. And they’re facing competition from big corporations and these giant businesses that have a lot more resources, but they just want a fair shot.”