Can Harris prosecute the political case against Trump? Key questions ahead of their debate

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will debate for the first — and perhaps, last — time on Tuesday night as the presidential candidates fight to sway voters on the biggest stage in U.S. politics.

The meeting comes just 75 days after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance triggered a political earthquake that ultimately forced him from the race. Few expect such a transformative result this time, but Trump is on a mission to end Harris’ “honeymoon” as polls suggest the Democratic vice president is now even — or slightly ahead — of the Republican former president in some swing states.

Harris, a former courtroom prosecutor, will enter the night with relatively high expectations against a Republican opponent with 34 felony convictions and a penchant for false statements. The question is whether Harris, who did not particularly stand out during primary debates in her 2020 presidential campaign, can prosecute Trump’s glaring liabilities in a face-to-face meeting on live television with the world watching.

The 90-minute meeting begins at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday inside Philadelphia’s National Constitutional Center. It will be moderated by ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis. In accordance with rules negotiated by both campaigns, there will be no live audience.

Here’s what we’re watching for on a historic night:

Can Harris do what Biden could not?

Biden set an incredibly low bar for Harris in the June 27 debate. The president struggled to offer coherent arguments or even finish his sentences. But the anti-Trump coalition was most disappointed that he failed to take advantage of Trump’s obvious political liabilities — whether on abortion, the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, character issues or his legal trouble.

Harris is expected to do much better. But even with such fertile terrain, scoring points against Trump on the debate stage is easier said than done. Trump may be the most experienced debater in modern presidential history. As a former reality television star, he knows how to dominate television coverage. And he clearly likes to fight.

Harris recently suggested that she may be looking forward to a political brawl. “Donald,” she told a cheering audience last month in Atlanta, “if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”

Can she back up the tough talk? The world is about to find out.

Can Trump focus?

Trump is not known for his discipline or preparation. His debate performances, like his governing style, are typically fueled much more by instinct than thoughtful analysis.

Therefore, few expect Trump to offer a clear and concise line of attack against Harris on Tuesday night. Still, he needs to do better than the kitchen-sink approach he’s been testing on the campaign trail for much of the last month.

Trump has questioned Harris’ racial identity. He’s falsely called her a communist. He’s questioned her strength. He’s jabbed her as a San Francisco liberal. And he’s reminded voters that she has served in the Biden White House for nearly four years and would presumably continue the president’s policies for another four years if she wins.

It is the Biden connection that many Republicans, inside and outside of Trump’s campaign, believe is most effective. They want him to evoke Ronald Reagan’s 1980 debate-stage jab — “Are you better off?” — early and often.

The question is whether Trump can deliver that message in a way that isn’t immediately overshadowed by a much more controversial statement. Recent history offers reasons to be skeptical.