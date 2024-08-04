Bucks County Community College receives $2M for clean energy job training

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Bucks County Community College received $2 million in federal investment to expand manufacturing apprenticeship programs and invest in a clean energy HVAC technician program.

The funding will expand access to the college’s metalwork and industrial maintenance pre-apprenticeship programs, launch a new HVAC technician program and integrate clean energy and energy efficiency education in manufacturing programs.

Students will then work with the college’s existing network of more than 170 small- and medium-sized companies to help them cut costs and reduce carbon emissions by improving energy efficiency. Graduates from the program can expect to earn at least $27 per hour in their first year of work.

The funding is part of the $24 million earmarked by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand the Department of Energy’s existing Industrial Training and Assessment Centers (ITAC). ITAC partners train energy-efficiency workers to help small- and medium-sized businesses reduce their carbon emissions.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk said providing clean energy job training brings economic and environmental benefits.

“I’m a firm believer, as someone who’s focused on energy and clean energy for much of my career, you need to have the technology, you need to do the R&D investment, you need to do all of that,” Turk said. “But you have to keep in mind, it’s people who are doing this the researchers who are doing this, the technicians who are doing this, the electricians who are doing this, the entrepreneurs who are doing this, and I think you get such a huge return on investment when you invest in the people.”