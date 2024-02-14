Pa. special election 2024: Bucks County race results
See results as they come in Tuesday for the latest special election in the Pennsylvania state House.
What you need to know
- Bucks County voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in a Pa. House district that has been leaning more Democratic
- Voters will decide between Democrat Jim Prokopiak and Republican Candace Cabanas
- Polls close at 8 p.m. Track results as they come in this evening
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.