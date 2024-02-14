Elections 2024

Pa. special election 2024: Bucks County race results

See results as they come in Tuesday for the latest special election in the Pennsylvania state House.

A closeup of an "I Voted" sticker. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

What you need to know

  • Bucks County voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in a Pa. House district that has been leaning more Democratic
  • Voters will decide between Democrat Jim Prokopiak and Republican Candace Cabanas
  • Polls close at 8 p.m. Track results as they come in this evening

