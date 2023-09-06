Our Human Footprint on the Planet
Princeton University biologist and host of the PBS show, "Human Footprint," Shane Campbell-Staton on our connection to the natural world and the ways we are transforming it.
Humans have transformed the planet in remarkable ways and those changes have had enormous repercussions on the natural word. In his work as a Princeton University biologist and host of the PBS series “Human Footprint,” Shane Campbell-Staton explores the biological impact of humans on the Earth and how animals and plants are adapting. Campbell-Staton joins us to talk about our connection to other species and how we are transforming nature.
