Walk, don’t run — and watch where you swim

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, evidence does not suggest that the coronavirus can spread through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds. That doesn’t mean all states or cities are opening their swimming areas, however. In Philadelphia, for example, city pools are staying closed for the remainder of the year.

Across Pennsylvania, the closure of indoor pools and swim clubs means some are flocking to outdoor swim areas. But state park swimming beaches and pools are limited to 75% of their normal capacity, monitored by parking lot use and overseen by park rangers and other officials.

In New Jersey, both indoor and outdoor swimming areas have been granted permission to reopen, with indoor pools limited to 25% and outdoor pools limited to 50%.

In Delaware, indoor and outdoor pools are permitted to operate at a slightly more generous 60% capacity.

Eight out of New Jersey’s 14 state park water areas are open as part of a swimming schedule phase-in program, according to the state website. Swimming is permitted only when lifeguards are on duty.

Most swimming beaches in Pennsylvania, on the other hand, are not actively guarded. So swimming is open during all hours at approved beaches, but visitors’ attention to both COVID-19 safety and water safety is key.

Recent increased use is unlikely to affect water quality or disturb the environment in any appreciable way. But the Army Corps of Engineers has reported a rise in adult drownings, and open-water swimming can be dangerous in ways that are not immediately obvious.

“With some public beaches and community pools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are finding more people this summer are swimming, wading, floating, and playing in open water areas (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc.) not designated for swimming,” Pam Doty, the Army Corps of Engineers’ national water safety program manager, said in a press release earlier this month. “Unfortunately, these areas are associated with hidden dangers that swimmers may not be aware of, including waves, currents, drop-offs, underwater obstructions and others.”

“July is the month when we normally see the most water-related accidents and fatalities, so there is even more reason to be concerned this year,” Doty added.

Water safety is always a top priority, said Brady, of Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“That’s why swimming in state park lakes is permitted only at approved, designated and signed swimming beaches … these lakes are large, and rangers and park officials can’t watch all of them,” Brady said. “Unlike our lake swim beaches, all of our pools are staffed by certified lifeguards, but we direct visitors to always keep an eye on those under their charge.”