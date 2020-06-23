Waging a $13.5 million battle against pond scum in N.J.’s lakes

Hunting down solutions, with no ‘magic bullet’

State officials announced a $13.5 million initiative last winter. The Lake Hopatcong Commission has since been given a grant of $500,000, plus $330,000 from local government and nonprofit stakeholders, to support its efforts to evaluate possible ways to prevent, reduce and/or control those blooms. This summer, it’s trying out a number of different solutions, including shoreline aeration, processed-wood absorbent material, a non-copper algaecide, floating wetland islands and a product called Phoslock.

The Phoslock solution is notable, Lubnow said, because its implementation on a 50-acre stretch of Lake Hopatcong makes it the largest-scale Phoslock treatment to occur in the northeastern U.S. so far. Developed by an Australian science agency, the clay-based treatment is distributed by boat, releasing a muddy slurry that sinks toward the lake bottom. There, it collects and suspends the phosphate, and thus keeps it from dispersing in the water.

If Phoslock turns out to be a cost-effective water treatment, the commission may consider implementing it in other areas of the lake, or using it as an algal bloom prevention treatment moving forward. It’s already being used by Princeton Hydro in other nearby areas, including multiple lakes in the Pennsylvania Poconos. Other bodies of water affected by toxic cyanobacteria in the past include Lake Mohawk in Sussex County, New Jersey, and Greenwood Lake in Orange County, New York.

The proliferation of algal blooms has become an increasingly urgent problem. Climate change prompts changing weather conditions that encourage cyanobacteria; New Jersey is one of the fastest warming states in the nation, NJ.com reports, and increasingly higher average temperatures make it easier for the blooms to thrive throughout the year. An influx of phosphorus, often caused by agricultural fertilizer and organic waste in sewage and industrial overflow, develops the cyanobacteria until it grows large enough to take over entire freshwater bodies — for example, a little over 80% of Lake Hopatcong’s phosphate load comes from stormwater and septic systems.

That’s why no water treatment solution can act as a “magic bullet,” Lubnow said. Even as his team works to mitigate algal blooms, it’s key that counties implement stormwater and septic management plans to reduce phosphorus load.

“Meanwhile, these in-lake projects for the HABs [harmful algal blooms] are sort of the short-term measures, the stop-gaps, until we can get a better handle on the nutrient load going into the lake,” Lubnow said.

Right now, he’s hopeful. While the blue-green blooms had devastatingly negative effects on the lake last year, the variety of treatment options — and their past effectiveness in other water bodies — suggest that change is possible. But there’s a lot riding on that possibility.

Ron Smith, chairman of the Lake Hopatcong Commission, agreed. “Our lake community cannot sustain another year like 2019,” he said.