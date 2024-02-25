From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

If you notice groups of smiling adults and children traipsing through Fairmount Park this weekend, snapping photos on their cell phones as they engage in seemingly odd and unusual behavior, don’t worry.

This is the final official weekend of the WinTOUR Scavenger Hunt, which involves more than 185 teams competing for a variety of different prizes.

Amanda Daws Cohen is the program manager for the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

She said each week for the past month, enrolled teams have been completing a series of 10 sometimes quirky missions they received on the GooseChase app.

“The missions are focused on different topics, so it’s everything from nature to history to architecture, and each mission sends participants to a different location in the park,” said Daws Cohen.

Once the team arrives at a location, they must follow the directions given in the mission in order to complete it.

“One example from last year was one of the locations that we sent people to was the Art Museum steps,” she said. “As you can probably guess, what they had to do there is run up the steps similar to Rocky.”

She said the Rocky mission was a video mission, but there are also photo and fill-in-the-blank missions as well.

Why are people doing this?

“Fairmount Park Conservancy’s main goal with the WinTOUR Scavenger Hunt is just to get people out into the park during the colder months,” said Daws Cohen. “We know there are so many health benefits associated with just getting outside for a few minutes every day.”

John Sigmund is the director of partnerships and sponsorships for Fairmount Park Conservancy.

He said the first scavenger hunt back in 2017 only lasted a few hours, with everybody running around together in the park, but during the COVID-19 shutdown the event was expanded and spread out over the course of a month.

“It’s great for families, great for people of all ages,” he said. “You can get out there on foot, on a bicycle, a car, it’s a great way to kind of self-pace and have your own exploratory experience at the park, and learn a lot — that’s the best part.”