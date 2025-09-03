Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Fairmount Park, car seized by police

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident in Fairmount Park that left a bicyclist dead Tuesday morning.

A vehicle collided with a bicyclist in the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue just before 10 a.m., according to Philadelphia police. Investigators say a black Dodge Charger and a black Chrysler were traveling north on Belmont Avenue as they approached the Avenue of the Republic.

The bicyclist was traveling east on Avenue of the Republic when he was struck by one of the vehicles. He was ejected onto the highway, causing critical injuries. Medics transported the unnamed victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators on their way to the crash scene observed a black Dodge Charger on the 3200 block of Sedgley Drive parked on the side of the highway with several people checking out the car’s front end. The vehicle was ultimately seized for further investigation.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing with the police department’s Crash Investigation Division.