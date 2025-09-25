From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A 44,000-square-foot indoor horse arena has opened in Fairmount Park in time for its first public event this weekend, the Philadelphia Arena Polo Championship.

McCausland Arena was built by Work to Ride, a youth development program in Fairmount’s Chaminoux Equestrian Center, with $15 million in public and private funds. It is named after the McCausland family, whose Lafayette Hill–based foundation contributed $3 million.

Work to Ride founder Lezlie Hiner has spent nearly 30 years trying to get it built.

“Our mission is to serve Philadelphia youth using sports and horses,” Hiner said. “We were limited because when cold weather comes, kids don’t want to be outside in the freezing weather in December, January, February and March. This right here will allow us to expand our programming tri-fold.”