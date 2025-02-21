12 horses rescued over welfare concerns after 2 killed, 1 hurt in Southwest Philadelphia stable fire
The horses will eventually make their way to the PSPCA's Danville Center, according to rescuers.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Twelve horses were rescued by the Pennsylvania SPCA Thursday after a stable fire killed two and injured another in Southwest Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Fire Department was called out to the 5800 block of Lindbergh Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they saw fire coming from a shed-type structure. The fire was put under control around 8 a.m.
It is unclear how the fire started.
The ACCT was then called out after the blaze and said they found two horses dead and one with burns.
The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team said they rescued 12 horses after the stable fire over concerns for their welfare. A pig and goat were also rescued from the property.
“The trauma these animals have endured is unimaginable, and their road to recovery will be long and difficult. They will need urgent medical care, shelter, and support, and we need your help to provide just that,” the PSPCA said.
Three of the rescued horses have been taken to the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center for critical treatment. Three additional horses were transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters.
Montgomery County SPCA in Perkiomenville and Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown are assisting with temporary housing and transport for the six remaining horses. The horses will eventually make their way to the PSPCA’s Danville Center, according to rescuers.
PSPCA officials said they are working with Philadelphia’s Fire Marshal and police department investigators to determine any cruelty or neglect charges.
Anyone who may have ownership of the horses in question, or knows who may own the horses, is urged to contact the PSPCA’s Animal Cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org.
The Pennsylvania SPCA said they are accepting donations toward the rescue and care of these 12 horses. You can make donations on their website.
