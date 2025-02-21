This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Twelve horses were rescued by the Pennsylvania SPCA Thursday after a stable fire killed two and injured another in Southwest Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called out to the 5800 block of Lindbergh Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw fire coming from a shed-type structure. The fire was put under control around 8 a.m.

It is unclear how the fire started.

The ACCT was then called out after the blaze and said they found two horses dead and one with burns.

The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team said they rescued 12 horses after the stable fire over concerns for their welfare. A pig and goat were also rescued from the property.

“The trauma these animals have endured is unimaginable, and their road to recovery will be long and difficult. They will need urgent medical care, shelter, and support, and we need your help to provide just that,” the PSPCA said.