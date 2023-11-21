2 cats found shot, 1 fatally, in Bucks County; SPCA offers reward for information

Now, officials are searching for justice for Tootsie and Josie.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 21, 2023
2 cats

Bucks County SPCA is offering a reward for information regarding the shooting of 2 cats on November 25. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Bucks County SPCA is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting two cats.

The incident happened in Falls Township, Pennsylvania on November 15 between 11 a.m. and noon.

Officials say a white cat named Tootsie was found shot and killed. A black cat named Josie was found shot and injured.

Josie required emergency surgery to remove her eye and still has a projectile lodged near her brain, the animal rescuers say.

Anyone with information on this case of animal cruelty is asked to contact Bucks County SPCA’s tip line at 844-SPCA-TIP (844-772-2847) or online at buckscountyspca.org.

