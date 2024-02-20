Horse caught after seen running down I-95 in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

One driver had an unusual sight on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning after spotting a horse galloping down the interstate.

Action News viewer Angelo Palmer shot video as he drove alongside the horse running free on I-95 northbound near the Girard Avenue exit.

Luckly, it happened before the morning traffic rush so not many vehicles were on the roadway.

Police said it does not appear to have escaped a horse trailer. They think it ran away from one of the city’s urban riding clubs.

The horse has since been caught and is safe. Police corralled the animal in the Port Richmond section of the city after the horse somehow made it off the highway without incident.

The animal has since been picked up and taken back to a safe location.