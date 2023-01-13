Spanning 2,050 acres, ​​Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park is filled with trails, meadows, historic landmarks, and public art. There’s much to discover in the city’s largest park, and a new interactive activity aims to lead the way.

It’s called the WinTOUR Scavenger Hunt.

“You can tour and explore the park in these cold months,” said John Sigmund, the public programs manager for Fairmount Park Conservancy, the nonprofit behind the project. “Bundle up, bring out some friends, and have a great time.”

Sigmund is professionally and personally connected to the park. On top of working for the conservancy, he also lives in the park as a caretaker for one of its many historic mansions. He came up with the hunt as a way to get people outside during the wintertime and share the beauty of the park.

“This is all about getting out into the park and being in person,” said Sigmund. “It really teaches us to appreciate the hidden gems right here, in our backyard of Fairmount Park.”