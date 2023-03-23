With the arrival of spring, the Shofuso House in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park has reopened after its winter slumber. Just days before opening its doors to the public, as well as the surrounding gardens, koi pond, and waterfall, the historic house reinstalled a painted interior mural that had been damaged by vandals last summer.

Constructed in a 17th century Japanese architectural style, Shofuso features structural lumber assembled with traditional joinery techniques, a roof made of hinoki bark, and a floor of woven tatami mats.

Amid the traditional craftwork of the house runs a vein of contemporary art: All the sliding panel doors of the main room are made of washi paper that have been washed in a dark gray-green pigment and painted with a series of white, abstract waterfalls.

Site Manager Candice Graham said visitors typically have lots of questions.

“We get, ‘Oh, wow. That’s so beautiful. What is it? Why is it here?’” she said. “These were gifted to us in 2007 by a contemporary Japanese artist, Hiroshi Senju. He created this background color for Shofuso. He doesn’t use that color anymore in any of his paintings, so this is really special.”

Senju is known for his meditative waterfall paintings, but there are none like these, said Kazumi Teune, the interim executive director of the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia, which operates Shofuso.

“He sat here for a month and listened to the sound of the falls and collected the colored pigment from all this,” she said, gesturing to the garden. “Then he came up with this color. It’s unique to us. This is our color.”