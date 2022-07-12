Shofuso House fundraising to repair vandalism damage

The Shofuso House in Philadelphia is looking for help recovering from an act of vandalism.

Last month the traditional Japanese house and garden in Fairmount Park suffered damage to a mural by contemporary artist Hiroshi Senju during a break-in. Police regard the incident as a random act of vandalism, not a targeted hate crime.

Now the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia is trying to raise $75,000 to recover through an online crowdsourcing campaign. According to interim director Kazumi Teune, it has become one of the society’s most successful fundraising efforts. So far, in three days, it has raised over $10,000 from more than 160 people.

Teune said help is coming from beyond Philadelphia.

“We can go through the networks of Japanese gardens in the United States, and many of them are very, very supportive of us,” she said. “We are one of the very rare, genuine Japanese houses in the United States. It may look just like an old house, but this is authentic 17th-century style.”

The incident has also attracted the attention of the consulate general of Japan in this region, Mikio Mori, who according to Teune has met with Philadelphia police and the FBI.