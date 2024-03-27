Cherry blossoms are blooming in Philly at the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In Philadelphia’s West Fairmount Park, next to the Horticultural Center, on the land surrounding the traditional-style Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, there are a hundred or so ornamental cherry trees.

Some are in full bloom right now. Others, like the stately Yoshino, are on the cusp of showing off their white blossoms that shift to a lovely shade of pink as they mature.

Shofuso head gardener Sandi Polyakov met with WHYY “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn to tour the grounds this week.

Jennifer Lynn: Now I heard there is a word in Japanese that means cherry blossom viewing and I’m going to try it now. Hanami?

Sandi Polyakov: Yeah hanami or ohanami. It’s really based around this idea of appreciating the turning the page onto spring and the ephemerality of the moment. Cherry blossoms typically only last about one week, maybe two in like absolutely perfect, lucky weather. So it’s this idea that the trees are sleeping when all of a sudden they kind of just explode into this celebration of color, and then a couple weeks go by and the wind blows and all the pedals start falling and then it’s just over. It’s kind of like a poetic moment of ephemerality that in Japanese culture is sort of seen as similar to life, you know the life of a person. It’s just this reminder that we’re only here for a very short period of time.

JL: A peak bloom date of these cherry trees is difficult to pinpoint because Philly has microclimates.

SP: Yes, microclimates in the city, and I’m talking about dense buildings that capture sunlight and don’t let the heat out, perhaps even trap humidity. They are areas where the weather is a little bit different in that small area than it might be a mile down the road somewhere that’s a little bit more open. So that can cause trees to bloom much sooner in the city downtown than they are out here in the park. So when people look at the peak bloom prediction and they’re looking out their window, they’re like, “Oh that guy from the Japanese house is crazy. Like these trees are totally blooming now.” But that bloom prediction is really only for the trees out in the park here that we’re closest to where the Cherry Blossom Festival happens. Just keep your eyes peeled for flowers and have a good time.