Many of Philadelphia’s community gardens are at risk of being lost to development.

However, a new state law could give gardeners who steward land they don’t own a shorter path to ownership simply by caring for neglected land for more than a decade.

“Many Philadelphia community gardens face the threat of being kicked off vacant land they’ve taken care of for many years — lots that would otherwise sit abandoned in the middle of their neighborhoods,” said Ryan Gittler-Muñiz, environmental justice organizer for the Public Interest Law Center — a nonprofit that pushed for the change — in a written statement. “This is a real step forward that recognizes the profound contributions that people who built these spaces have made for our city.”

Here are three things to know about the new law.

It halves the time required to own land through consistent use

The law, signed by Governor Josh Shapiro earlier this month, makes it easier for Philly gardeners to gain ownership of land using a legal tool called adverse possession.

“Adverse possession is something that’s been around for an incredibly long time,” said Mimi McKenzie, legal director with the Public Interest Law Center, which has represented several gardens seeking land ownership under the old version of the law. “It’s all grounded in the idea that it’s really important for land to be in use.”

To gain ownership through adverse possession, a gardener or organization must care for a parcel of land for a certain period of time, and then file for title to the property.

Pennsylvania currently requires gardeners to hold possession of a property for 21 years before they can seek adverse possession.

The new law, which goes into effect in September, shortens that period for active gardens to 10 years — five of which the land must have been used as a garden. The gardener must then notify the owner of the property, who has one year in which to dispute the gardener’s claim.

“The recognition that 10 years is a significant community investment, deserving of a pathway to ownership, is an incredible step for gardens and green spaces in Philadelphia,” said Teresa Elliott, executive director for Norris Square Neighborhood Project, in a written statement. “We are hopeful that this new law will encourage the continued support for land ownership at the local level and make it easier to protect community gardens in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods like ours.”

But Migdalia Mendez, who has lived in Norris Square for more than 35 years, worries the shorter statute could benefit people who “just started” taking care of vacant land, rather than long-term stewards like herself. She began cleaning trash and reporting abandoned cars on two vacant lots next to her home in the early 90s. Her husband fenced the lots off, and she used them as a place to park her car, grow ingredients for sofrito and other vegetables and play with her grandchildren.

She successfully filed for title to one of the lots under adverse possession last year, she said, but is now facing a challenge from an heir of the owner. She’s currently seeking title to the other lot under adverse possession. She worries if the lots are sold, developers will build new houses that further damage her home, which she said cracked after a new house was built on the other side.

“We are the ones who are taking care of the empty lots that the owners, they don’t want. … But now, … everybody is selling the lots to build these huge houses,” Mendez said. “I hope that everyone who is fighting for the lots next to their house, I hope they get them. … We have to be first.”