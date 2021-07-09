After pushback, a widely criticized mandatory minimum bill is on hold

Pennsylvania legislative leaders say a bill that would institute new mandatory minimum sentences for gun-related crime is “off the calendar,” at least temporarily, at the request of its sponsor, who has been inundated with criticism since introducing it.

That sponsor is Amen Brown, a freshman state representative from Philadelphia and — unusually, for a lawmaker promoting mandatory minimums — a Democrat.

Brown, speaking to WHYY about the bill in his office Thursday afternoon, couched the idea as an attempt to confront the city’s raging gun violence epidemic.

Outside, a small but indignant crowd of local activists had gathered, megaphones in hand, to denounce him for introducing the bill and sticking by it for months as most criminal justice reform advocates criticized it, and nearly all of his fellow Democrats dropped their support.

The crowd included members from the Abolitionist Law Center, the Working Families Party, and the Human Rights Coalition. But Brown said he attempted to speak to the group but was rebuffed.

“I want to sit down with people who can get things done and who want to really solve this problem. That’s what I thought we were going to be doing,” he said. “But instead they organize in front of my office.”

Brown’s bill would create broad new mandatory minimums for people with prior criminal records who are arrested and convicted of gun-related offenses, and would also allow people with certain priors to be held without bail. The West Philly representative has maintained that he’s trying to “get the conversation started” and notes Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf won’t sign the bill. Groups like the American Civil Liberties Union say the effort is counterproductive, and “may be the worst criminal justice bill that we’ve seen.”

Several studies have shown that mandatory minimum sentences are disproportionately given to Black people. Tough sentencing laws like these began coming into vogue during crime waves in the 1970s, but many of the harshest ones took effect in the 1990s. Crime rates then were already significantly lower, but the new rules fueled the United States’ rise to become a world leader in incarceration.