A West Philly Dem is going tough on crime. Progressives say his bill is ‘terrifyingly awful’

A freshman Philadelphia Democrat has set off a firestorm in Harrisburg by proposing a bill that would establish new mandatory minimum sentences — an approach much more in line with Republicans’ criminal justice platform than his own party’s.

State Rep. Amen Brown, who took office in January, is pushing legislation that would make sweeping criminal justice changes in two areas. First, it would create new mandatory minimum sentences for people with prior criminal records who are arrested and convicted of gun-related offenses; second it would allow people with certain priors to be held without bail.

In an interview, Brown said he’s trying to “get the conversation started” about addressing the historic spike in gun violence in cities like Philadelphia.

“Visiting prisons, talking to lifers, talking to people who were convicted of attempted murders and things of that nature … and then talking to police captains and lieutenants and different law enforcement agencies and getting the facts, the facts came back that there’s a small percentage of repeat offenders committing the same violent crimes,” said Brown.

The West Philly rep says he knows that Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat with a long history of opposition to mandatory minimum sentencing, “isn’t signing a mandatory minimum … so in reality, it would never become law.”

The bill, though, has caught the attention of many in the legislature.

In a press conference Monday, criminal justice reform advocates — with whom the legislature’s Democratic caucuses, and in particular, the Philadelphia delegation, are increasingly aligned — called the effort confounding and counterproductive.

“It’s a high threshold here, but this may be the worst criminal justice bill that we’ve seen,” said Elizabeth Randol, legislative director for Pennsylvania’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. “We’ve seen a lot of bad bills. This one is astonishingly and terrifyingly awful.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, City Councilmember Kendra Brooks, and Molly Gill of the group Families Against Mandatory Minimums were among the speakers.

“This legislation is an absolute outrage,” Krasner said. “There is not one Philadelphia legislator who should support this without paying the price of being voted out of office.”

Brown’s bill is sprawling. It would specifically affect people who have, within the last five years, been convicted of a felony that resulted in a ruling that they should no longer have possession of a firearm.

If that person is then rearrested — for a wide range of crimes, including criminal trespass and burglary, which don’t necessarily involve use of a gun — and found to have a gun within arm’s length, the bill allows them to be denied bail. Then, it sets forth a new, tiered system of mandatory sentences based on their new conviction, prior convictions, and whether they were probation or parole when the new offense happened.