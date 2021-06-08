Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is planning a series of community forums seeking input from residents on how his office can continue changing the city’s justice system and improve public safety as the gun violence epidemic continues unabated.

“We need input from the community, and we need it now more than ever,” he said.

During a press conference Monday, Krasner, who faces Republican Charles Peruto in November in a largely Democratic city, spoke as if he’s already won his race for re-election. He referred to working with the public as “our wish as we move forward in the next four and a half years, our wish to be in closer connection with community, our wish to be crowd-sourcing information to make sure we don’t have silos, to make sure that everyone is talking to everybody, and we are all able to work effectively.”