Krasner, Philly Dems rally for Pa. school funding boost as way to curb gun violence

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest education funding proposal amounts to “the kind of anti-crime legislation that works.”

Krasner joined an array of state and local Democrats who rallied outside Martin Luther King High School in support of Wolf’s plans for a massive education funding increase.

Wolf is calling for a $1.35 billion increase to the state’s main pot of K-12 education funding. The increase would allow him to redistribute the entire basic education subsidy through a formula based on school and student needs without negatively affecting any school district in the state. Currently, only 11% of Pennsylvania’s $6.8 billion basic education subsidy is distributed via that formula.

The press conference landed on the day after the 53rd anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assisination. Krasner recalled some of King’s messages to students: always feel that you have worth, that your life has ultimate significance.

But to state lawmakers he sent a different message: “We need to put our money where our mouth is…Don’t tell people to feel their own value and their own worth unless you’re willing to put the money down. And I dont mean putting it down for another prison or another jail or another stupid mandatory minimum. I mean putting it down for stuff that works.”