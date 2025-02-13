From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware Education Secretary Cindy Marten appeared to walk back Gov. Matt Meyer’s stance on pushing for the implementation of a new education funding formula by this fall at Monday’s Public Education Funding Commission meeting.

Just a few days before the meeting, Meyer told WHYY News in an exclusive interview he informed his secretary of education that he would like “something new in place by this fall.” He also said he strongly supported a weighted school formula, meaning more money would go to high-need populations, such as low-income students, those with disabilities and multi-language learners.

“There’s a lot of disagreement on this,” he said. “They’ve been working on this for years, and I believe we’re not making as much progress as we need to make for our kids. So that might mean we’re not going to get everything we want to get, but we’re going to get part of it. We’re going to get a better formula. It’s going to be in place by the fall, and then we’re going to continue working to perfect that formula.”

“That seems very impossible right now,” said Rep. Kim Williams, Joint Finance Committee chair and House Education Committee chair, during the commission meeting. “So I want to know if that’s what we’re aiming for because that is very concerning to me.”

Marten, who attended the meetings for the first time, told commissioners who raised questions about the timing that Meyer wanted to see recommendations on some models of a formula and what the price tag would be. After that, it would be another year to actually implement the changes.

“You don’t flip a switch on this,” she said. “I know how school funding works. You can’t just flip a switch and say, ‘Here’s a new formula, here’s your money.”’