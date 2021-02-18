The $1 billion plan to close the gap between growing and shrinking Pa. school districts

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.

When Pennsylvania passed a new formula to distribute money for public schools in 2016, it was hailed as a major step toward equity and away from an arbitrary system built on decades-old enrollment data.

“Prior to today, Pennsylvania was one of only three states in the nation without a fair funding formula,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at the time. “We still have a lot of work to do in order to restore funding, but we are now closer to resolving the inequity in Pennsylvania’s school funding distribution.”

But nearly five years later, many of the disparities it aimed to address remain.

Part of the issue: Only a fraction of state education funding actually goes through the formula, designed to help poor and underfunded districts. Most of the public school subsidy is distributed using an approach called “hold harmless,” which guarantees districts never lose state funding regardless of enrollment changes.

An average shrinking district saw funding increase by $3,200 per student over the past three decades, according to a January report from Public Citizens for Children and Youth, a nonprofit led by a member of former Gov. Ed Rendell’s cabinet. Per-pupil funding in an average expanding district, meanwhile, has grown by just $1,000.

More than 80% of the state’s Black, Hispanic, or Latinx students attend growing school districts, according to the report.

But the hold harmless policy is not solely to blame for the inequities in the state’s system. Pennsylvania ranks 47th in the nation for the share of K-12 public education funding that comes from the state, a path that began after the state stopped reimbursing school districts for 50% of their costs in the 1980s.

Wolf this month proposed a billion-dollar solution, helping growing schools in urban centers with higher costs while also protecting shrinking rural districts.