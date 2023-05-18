The winner of Philadelphia’s Democratic primary for mayor didn’t get to celebrate with supporters at her campaign victory party Tuesday night. Instead, Cherelle Parker experienced a dental issue that required medical attention at the University of Pennsylvania, according to her campaign.

On Wednesday, the campaign said Parker continued to rest at home, keeping “a light schedule” that included meetings with staff and team leaders on the campaign’s next step.

On Thursday, she took to the airwaves, joining WURD’s Solomon Jones for a conversation about what happened and perhaps an opportunity to deliver at least part of that victory speech.

“I apologize to everyone for the medical issue I had to deal with. I put it off from February when it was diagnosed that I had a fracture in a root canal that was done years ago,” Parker said. “They told me I needed it out.”

She admitted going against medical advice, planning to address the problem after the primary. She held off on surgery until last Friday, according to The Inquirer. It’s not exactly clear what landed Parker back in the hospital instead of celebrating the biggest win of her political career, but dental problems sometimes require immediate attention.