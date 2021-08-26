Let’s be clear: The highly successful containment effort in Kensington is systemic racism in action. Those with the power to reinforce this system, including powerful governmental actors, wealthy power brokers, and everyday individuals making seemingly innocuous and small decisions, have used many tools over the years to contain these destructive markets in Kensington, including one dating back to the 1980s using targeted policing that sanctioned sales and use within Kensington — while cracking down heavily on them around its borders, ensuring that the dealing did not spread to other neighborhoods. Police have acknowledged this history in private meetings, but it’s never been officially recognized.

Another tool has been a version of NIMBYism that, intentionally or not, has worked in an almost coordinated manner across neighborhoods and nearby counties. These surrounding areas outside of the city have a long and well-documented history of using zoning and other techniques to keep out affordable housing, shelters, drug treatment, and locations for distributing related medical supplies.

When any efforts have been made to place infrastructure for those struggling with addiction in other areas, those pushing NIMBY policies spring into action. The rapid meltdown of a plan to place an overdose prevention site in South Philadelphia reveals how quickly neighborhoods will respond, though one must wonder how dedicated the city was to placing anything there if it didn’t even bother to have conversations with these neighbors ahead of time.

Another prominent example is the distribution of syringe disposal cans. I sat in meetings with city officials when they proposed these as a solution to the proliferation of needles all over our neighborhood. They did not explore expanding needle exchange programs throughout the city to stop concentration within the neighborhood or announce partnerships with outside counties to meet the needs of those using injection drugs near their homes. They put these bins at each El stop in Kensington and one in McPherson Square and declared it a success.

The message was clear: You can use injection drugs outside, but only in Kensington. No wonder our SEPTA stops became overrun with drug use so rampant they shut down temporarily earlier this year. No wonder McPherson Square Park has essentially become a sanctioned shooting gallery and nearby E, F, and G streets have been packed with different drug crews.

This very successful strategy becomes self-reinforcing. Over time, as more and more burden is placed on the community, the community itself becomes seen as synonymous with the problem, a neighborhood-level version of blaming the victim. Where Kensington started as the place to contain the problem of drug use for a whole region, it is reinforced by blaming residents for the very problems heaped upon them. As the message is firmly reinforced, even the name of the neighborhood is lost. It’s no longer Kensington, but instead “The Badlands.” McPherson Square Park (and before it Norris Square Park) becomes “Needle Park,” a codification that only further reinforces the imposed decision that Kensington is where the region has offloaded its drug-related issues.

This all leads to the development of the implicit assumption that those living in Kensington are either addicted to or selling drugs — if they’re there, they must deserve it. As this narrative is cemented by both active and self-reinforcing means, it has filtered down as an unquestionable truism that has poisoned neighborhood interactions.

I remember talking to people struggling with addiction about basic norms for public use that were mutually respectful, allowing neighbors and those using to maintain an uneasy equilibrium. People were asked not to use in front of families or in front of children, and were largely understanding, if forgetful, as they struggled with powerful drugs and years of trauma. Increasingly, as people are reassured constantly of our community’s worthlessness as anything but a drug market, we have heard a familiar phrase in response to neighbors’ pleas: “This is fucking Kensington.” “Why don’t you just move?”

I’ve heard from multiple young mothers who, in asking people not to use in front of their children, were shamed for the perceived sin of raising children in the neighborhood at all. To quote another person, who had just urinated in front of our neighbor’s children in broad daylight before proceeding to purchase drugs, “This ain’t motherfuckin’ Beverly Hills.” Perhaps most salient was a man who was so driven by this imposed ideology that he attacked me just 50 feet from my home as I told him it was not OK to inject himself in the neck in front of a house full of children.

What’s to be done? Provide housing for those experiencing homelessness, provide quality treatment for those who so desperately need it and eliminate the myriad barriers that still exist so prominently in the system, and provide our neighbors and those struggling with addiction with the same basic public safety and sanitation systems that are enjoyed by the city’s affluent white residents. What we can’t do is continue to dump the weight of this city-wide and regional drug epidemic on my neighborhood and by extension, on my Black and brown neighbors.

The containment of this problem in Kensington demonstrates the systematic racism that plagues our city, and we must reject any argument to preserve this racist status quo.

Eduardo Esquivel is the president of Kensington Neighborhood Association and a social worker who has lived and worked in Kensington since 2010. During this time he has worked at multiple non-profits with those experiencing chronic homelessness and struggling with mental health and substance abuse.