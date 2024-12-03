From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia City Council members and community service organizations clashed during a contentious public hearing on the future of mobile addiction and recovery services in Kensington on Monday.

Tension and frustration were evident as the city’s Committee on Licenses and Inspections considered and ultimately passed a bill that would restrict where mobile providers who offer food, medical care and harm reduction support from cars and vans can operate within the neighborhood.

Supporters of the bill, including councilmembers Quetcy Lozada and Jim Harrity, said the goal isn’t to ban mobile providers from Kensington, but to increase oversight of services and reduce disruptions to nearby residents and homeowners.

“[Mobile providers] presence often results in excessive litter, large unmanageable crowds, and disruption to everyday life,” Lozada said. “This isn’t about denying critical services to those who need them. It’s about making sure that these services are provided in a responsible, sustainable, coordinated manner that consider the needs of everyone involved.”

Under the proposed legislation, organizations that provide services on the street to people who are homeless, using drugs or living with other physical and mental health complications, cannot operate on residential streets or near schools and recreation centers.

Vans and vehicles will also need to park at least 100 feet away from each other if they offer the same services, like wound care or testing for HIV and sexually transmitted infections.

Critics argued that these restrictions disqualify most areas of Kensington. Reverend Phillip Geliebter, archdeacon of the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania and community volunteer in Kensington, said the bill would not address the root causes of the crisis.

“If you prevent those services from being there, folks are still going to be in that neighborhood. They are just not going to have access to that care and resources,” he said.

Things got heated when Harrity interjected out of order and told Geliebter, “Don’t disrespect my neighborhood,” and when Lozada accused Geliebter of using scripture to elevate the work of mobile providers over the concerns of local residents.