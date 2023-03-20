13-year-old, two 16-year-olds shot in West Philadelphia; at least 44 shots fired

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A triple shooting injured three juveniles including a 13-year-old on Monday in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the 1500 block of N. Frazier Street.

Police say a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds were injured after at least 44 gunshots were fired in the neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was shot five times and rushed to Lankenau Medical Center where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

The two other victims each suffered a gunshot wound, police said. Both teens are listed as stable at Lankenau Medical Center.