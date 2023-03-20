13-year-old, two 16-year-olds shot in West Philadelphia; at least 44 shots fired

A triple shooting injured three juveniles including a 13-year-old on Monday in West Philadelphia.

    By
  • 6abc
    Updated Mar. 20, 2023 6:01 pm

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the 1500 block of N. Frazier Street.

Police say a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds were injured after at least 44 gunshots were fired in the neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was shot five times and rushed to Lankenau Medical Center where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

The two other victims each suffered a gunshot wound, police said. Both teens are listed as stable at Lankenau Medical Center.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off the West Philadelphia neighborhood near the shooting scene.

Police are still investigating what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, police are investigating another shooting nearby. The Action Cam was there as shots rang out and police rushed to the scene.

There were no details immediately available about that shooting or if it was connected with the gunfire on N. Frazier Street.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.

