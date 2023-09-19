From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mayor Jim Kenney could veto City Council’s bill that would ban supervised injection sites in most of Philadelphia, but he admits it’s a battle he cannot win.

The ban passed in a 13-1 vote last week. It takes 12 votes from council members to override a potential veto.

Despite council opposition, Kenney said the supervised injection sites are a way to stop overdose deaths that have plagued the city.

“If you really want to say that you want to fix this problem or address this problem, then address it, and stop trying to put your head in the sand and say this doesn’t work because it works,” he said Tuesday morning.

Kenney pointed to a list of other places where such sites are making headway.

“It works in New York. It works in Toronto. It works in Vancouver. It works in Europe. It works everywhere and we can make it safe and make it work,” he said.

“I’m out of here in three-and-a-half months if they want. If council wants to continue to avoid this and resist it, it’s fine, but it means you’re gonna have people dying as a result of it.”