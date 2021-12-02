For years, Philadelphia was poised to be the first city in the country to open a supervised injection site, where people could inject illegal drugs under medical supervision to prevent overdoses.

On Tuesday, the city lost that race to New York City.

“Being the 1st [Overdose Prevention Center] site in the US is an honor & incredible step forward in ending the opioid crisis,” tweeted OnePoint, the New York City nonprofit group established to run the site, on Tuesday morning.

Researchers who followed the effort in New York say the announcement from term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio snuck up on them. For a long time, organizers in New York didn’t have a building secured and faced considerable roadblocks on the state level. But once Gov. Andrew Cuomo was out of office and de Blasio’s former health commissioner took the top medical post at the state level, a door opened.

“We have a new administration in Washington, a new administration in Albany,” de Blasio told reporters in October when he announced the sites would open soon. “It was the right time to do something on this topic, while we could finally have the kind of potential cooperation we need.”

Two Manhattan sites, in East Harlem and Washington Heights, opened Wednesday with blessing from the district attorney and police force.

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, Safehouse, the nonprofit group established to open the supervised injection site here, is mired in a protracted legal battle with no clear path to opening.

“NYC’s overdose prevention centers are a significant step forward in harm reduction, and we applaud all involved,” said Safehouse board vice president Ronda Goldfein. “In Philadelphia, we remain focused on legal federal authority for Safehouse and other communities that hope to offer overdose prevention.”

But it’s exactly that focus on the legal route, without building community support for the sites, that many harm reduction and legal experts agree caused Safehouse to fall behind in the race to open first.

“It was a top-down, technocratic approach which did not work,” said Leo Beletsky, a law professor at Northeastern University who has closely followed the trajectory of both cities’ fights to open the sites.

Beletsky pointed to the examples of syringe exchange, naloxone distribution, and fentanyl test strips, all harm reduction strategies that were not legally sanctioned when activists began utilizing them.

“A lot of innovation in harm reduction has really proceeded through civil disobedience in the United States,” he said. “It has not proceeded through formal legal channels.”