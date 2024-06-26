Pennsylvania opioid money: Coroners and drug testing approved, Kensington residents denied

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A review of hundreds of decisions made by a powerful state oversight board sheds light on how Pennsylvania counties will be allowed to spend hundreds of millions of dollars from opioid settlements.

Money for coroner offices? Yes. The board in June reversed its earlier rejection of Lawrence County’s decision to spend $25,000 to support its coroner’s office.

Funds for Kensington residents? No. Members rejected using $7.5 million for a plan focused on improving the quality of life in an area that Philadelphia city government described as “widely known as the epicenter of the nation’s overdose crisis.”

Syringe services? Yes, at least in Allegheny County.

Probation and parole? No, in at least some cases.

The Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust has the power to withhold and reduce funding if it decides counties spent money inappropriately. The secretive actions of the 13-member oversight board have made it more difficult for the public to influence the process or understand the rationale and legal justification behind many of the trust’s decisions.

But these early decisions could have an influence for years to come, which trust member Kevin Boozel acknowledged.

“We’re being looked at as we’re setting a precedent,” Boozel, a Butler County commissioner, told Spotlight PA.

A review of the trust’s most recent actions, as well as its statements and practices going back more than a year, helps show what the precedent is.

Some programs are still awaiting a final decision from the trust, and counties with rejected strategies have options. They can appeal to a newly approved dispute resolution committee of the trust. The chair of the trust, Tom VanKirk, says that committee will have public meetings, unlike the groups that reviewed spending reports and created recommendations for the full board.

Counties can also appeal to Commonwealth Court, VanKirk said. He declined to answer questions after the June meeting.

Here’s what you need to know about some of the more controversial, scrutinized, and debated spending issues.

Kensington residents

The trust in June voted to reject Philadelphia’s use of $7.5 million to support residents of the Kensington area.

Philadelphia dedicated money for home repairs, rental assistance, park and school improvements to ensure children and families can safely access those spaces, and other initiatives. It argued that residents “live in a state of constant, compounding trauma due to the intense concentration of open-air drug markets that operate 24/7,” which could lead to long-term health problems.

Multiple trust members expressed support for the programs, but said funding them didn’t align with Exhibit E, a legal document that broadly outlines what spending is permitted.

“Nobody doubts the fact that … Kensington needs these things, and we’d love to see Philadelphia be able to fund it,” VanKirk said. “But we just can’t feel we’re fulfilling our responsibilities and allow these kind of things to be paid for out of opioid funds.”

Tumar Alexander, a member of the trust and senior adviser to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, told people listening to the meeting from Kensington not to be discouraged, adding that there are “pathways for us to sort of dispute and appeal.”

“But there’s also conversations around how we want to fund this — and our commitment, and Mayor Parker’s commitment to continue to fund this,” he added.

Alexander and a spokesperson for the mayor declined further comment after the meeting.

Exhibit E does not specifically mention funding resident support in neighborhoods impacted by the opioid epidemic.

The trust also is still considering dozens of specific initiatives in Philadelphia that are part of a $3.5 million portion of an overdose prevention and “community healing” program.

Coroners

In May, a trust vote deemed Lawrence County’s use of $25,000 in opioid settlement funds to support its coroner’s office as noncompliant. In June, members reversed that decision.

Some advocates for people with substance use disorder told Spotlight PA they were concerned funding for coroners’ offices would ultimately help district attorneys prosecute people accused of providing drugs.

People charged with drug delivery resulting in death can face up to 40 years in prison. Over the most recent five-year period, there were more than 1,100 such offenses filed on criminal cases statewide, state court data show.

During a discussion of coroner spending, VanKirk said “it was pointed out that the tests really were being used not for law enforcement purposes, not for use in a court setting,” and instead to identify exactly what was causing the drug overdoses and ultimately save lives.

But in a funding request obtained by Spotlight PA, Lawrence County’s coroner said the information would be valuable to “law enforcement and key stakeholders.” Officials in other counties using opioid settlement money for coroner offices acknowledged the variety of ways information can be used, including for prosecution. The trust also approved coroner programs in Lehigh and Mercer counties.

A working group recommended the trust continue evaluating a Chester County coroner program. Latika Davis-Jones, a trust member and secretary for the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, suggested the final recommendation will likely “be consistent with” the other counties.

Exhibit E does not specifically mention funding coroners’ offices.

Probation and parole

The trust rejected at least two programs related to probation and parole: nearly $323,000 for a Blair County drug court program and $200,000 for a Bucks County drug court probation officer program. Some other programs await a final decision.

A “probation officer strikes us as a police-related use of the money,” VanKirk said during the June meeting.

The trust did approve $250,000 for an expanded drug testing program that Chester County said was managed by its adult probation office.

Exhibit E does list funding services for people on probation or parole as allowed, but it does not specifically address salaries for probation officers or drug testing people under court supervision.

Policing and prosecutors

The trust’s public guidance warned against funding “policing activity.” In May, it rejected Lawrence County’s use of the funds for a district attorney office program and for a local police department.

Lancaster County recently withdrew its plan to use nearly $85,000 for a community prosecutor program.