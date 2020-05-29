Philly Police Commissioner Outlaw reacts to murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a statement Thursday night regarding the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd, 46, died in law enforcement custody on Monday after police arrested him based on a report of a counterfeit bill being passed at a Minneapolis convenience store.

A video of his arrest, taken by a witness, shows a police officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck. In the video, Floyd pleads with the officers that he can’t breathe.

The video has been shared widely on social media and the death of the African American man in police custody has sparked outrage. Floyd’s death has been likened to the death of Eric Garner in New York in 2014, a Black man who died in police custody after being pinned down by an officer during an arrest. Videos of Garner’s arrest — during which he told the officers who put him in a chokehold and wrestled him to the ground “I can’t breathe” — culminated in protests across the country.

On Wednesday, the officers who arrested Floyd — Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — were fired. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in Minneapolis said Thursday they were conducting “a robust criminal investigation” into the death and making the case a priority.

Large protests over Floyd’s death began Tuesday in Minneapolis and have grown violent over the past few days, involving the destruction of property through fire and other means. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called on the National Guard to respond to the protests on Thursday.

In Outlaw’s statement, she said despite Minneapolis’s distance from Philadelphia, the impact is felt all over the country — particularly in communities of color.

“Throughout the nation, communities of color are tired of reliving atrocities such as this over and over again,” Outlaw said. “They’re sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

Outlaw added that as a police officer, she knows “that those of us who work earnestly to serve all communities with fairness and sincerity, have grown weary of our efforts being stained by the actions of those who commit these inhumane acts.”