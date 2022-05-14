Less than halfway through the year, the Philadelphia Police Department has recorded roughly the same number of carjacking arrests that it did during all of 2021.

So far this year, officers have arrested more than 160 people in connection to carjacking incidents. The “vast majority” of them are 20 years old or younger, said Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish during a news conference this week.

As of Friday, the department had more than 500 carjacking incidents on the books –— more than double the total at the same time last year.

“One of the driving forces ended up being some of the delivery services and the car sharing, and also we’ve seen carjackings being talked about on social media,” Naish said. “We’ve also recognized that a lot of the offenders are young. We’re seeing juvenile offenders as young as 12 or 13 being involved in some of these carjackings.”