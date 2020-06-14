What does ‘defund the police’ mean to a community that survived a police shootout?

But not everyone means the same when saying the word defund. Cromwell, for one, doesn’t want police to completely disappear from her community, but she wants them to show up differently — and in fewer number. They should be a part of the community, not a force of outsiders.

That could be possible, Cromwell said, if some of the $19 million intended for the Philadelphia Police Department until the mayor walked back the plan this week, went to community-based social services her neighborhood urgently needs instead.

“People that live in this community feel like a lot of times they don’t have opportunities or they don’t have choices,” she said. “So when people feel that way, they create their own opportunities and they create their own choices, you know, sometimes doing things that may not be right.”

She believes that if the city invested more resources into bettering her neighborhood, not just policing it, crime levels would decrease.

“People would feel like they have exposure and access to other opportunities or better choices,” Cromwell said.

Public safety enforcement ‘led by community’

Eric Marsh Sr., a longtime Nicetown-Tioga resident who recently moved to West Philadelphia, and an advocate against gun violence, agrees. Instead of over-policing underserved communities, the city should address the systemic issues and disparities that lead to higher crimes in those areas and regulate the sale and use of firearms.

“If we could figure out a way to reduce the number of weapons out on the streets of America, I think that would make for safer streets, not only for residents, but also for police. And then we could begin to de-escalate conflicts and disarm police,” Marsh, who currently works for Councilmember At-Large Kendra Brooks, said.

Marsh thinks police should be better-trained and seriously penalized when they misuse their authority to harm or murder African Americans.

“I’m not sure if I’m willing to use the language ‘abolishing the police,’” Marsh said. “What I know full well, is the foundation that the police force in America has been built on, which was the slave-catching and enslavement of Africans. So I’m not certain if we can afford to keep any of that root without it, again, growing into some type of oppressive system.”

What Marsh would like to see is a type of policing that’s led by the community. To take tasks that the police have increasingly dealt with — domestic violence, mental health issues, drug abuse — and put them back into the hands of specially trained social service providers. And to have a police force that’s from the community, looks like the community they serve in, and works with it.

“I would like to see more cops walking the beat, more cops who are more engaged in just conversation, and getting to know the residents, getting to know a particular square,” Marsh said.