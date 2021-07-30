Illuminate the Arts sends money to 590 Philly artists

Over 500 artists in Philadelphia are each getting a $1,000 check from the city to help them recover from the economic downturn of the pandemic. Fifty-five small- to mid-sized arts organizations will also receive funding ranging from $2,800 – $10,000.

They were selected to be recipients of the Illuminate the Arts grants: $1 million dollars earmarked from the city’s $25 million “New Normal” emergency pandemic recovery budget.

“Investing in artists, small businesses, and nonprofits, many of whom represent the diverse backgrounds of all Philadelphians, is crucial to our recovery from COVID-19,” said Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who created the Illuminate the Arts initiative with fellow member Isaiah Thomas.

One of those artists is Andre Saunders, a hip-hop poet and performer who, with his collaborator DJ Will, have performed at various events created by councilmembers in the past, including Kenyatta Johnson’s Peace Not Guns basketball tournament and David Oh’s PHL Live competition.

Saunders and DJ Will run a youth writing program through Writers Matter, where they lead daylong workshops at schools to encourage students to write and perform their own spoken word poetry.

“I’m appreciative of anything that supports us, no matter how big or small,” he said about receiving $1,000 of unrestricted funds. “I’m pretty sure it’ll go back into the art. I’m actually working on an EP that I’m about to finish. We’re filming some videos.”

Saunders had never before asked the city for a grant. The Illuminate the Arts grants were designed to be distributed to as many people as possible. Every individual artist who met the basic eligibility requirements – i.e. proving they are working artists in Philadelphia normally making less than $60,000 a year – received funding.