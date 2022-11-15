The gumball machine is the namesake of LindoYes’ one man play, The Gumball Machine, a multi-media performance that premiered at the Painted Bride on November 4. He says poetry is able to put language to feelings that might otherwise be ignored or ridiculed by what he calls toxic masculinity.

“When I don’t have access to the language and I’m going through something, it makes it a barrier for me to be able to locate what is causing it,” he said. “One of the things that I’m discovering with my emotions is the spectrum of sadness. Sometimes I can be resigned. There’s more than just sad and depression. There’s being resigned, withdrawn. Then I can start building community with others where I don’t feel isolated with my emotions.”

For the gumball machine in the Liberation Center in Kensington, the Philadelphia headquarters of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, LindoYes included a poem tailored to the party’s mission.

As five fingers come

together to make a fist

we must mimic that

solidarity to have

greater impact.

The label button included in the gumball capsule features a design of a raised fist.

Program director Talia Giles says the poem and the gumball machine are a good fit for the PSL space.

“It connects with working class people because, one, it’s really colorful and fun. It’s something that a lot of us, especially millennials and us older generations grew up with,” said Giles. “A lot of people make assumptions about, ‘oh, we have to be serious all the time,’ but we can also have fun. It’s important for us to have fun as we’re building solidarity with each other, as we’re building community with each other. It doesn’t always have to be super serious.”

The Liberation Center recently moved into 147 W. Susquehanna from its previous location a few blocks away at Front and Dauphin. Earlier this year LindoYes performed spoken word poetry for the opening of the party’s new headquarters.

The larger space allows the party to have a library filled with books, comfortable seating, and buckets filled with crafting supplies. The poetic gumball machine is within arms reach of an easy chair.

“We recognize the fact that a lot of working class people have families,” said Giles. “It’s important that we have a space that is inclusive of that, a space not only for adults but also for our youth.”

Having fun and taking care are part and parcel of LindoYes’ gumball machines.

“How can we make a gentle world that we can walk around barefooted, by doing this internal work of recognizing softness?” he said. “Recognizing how our emotions can be both our sword and shield, something that we can use to defend ourselves against harm as well as allow us to have offense against things that are harming us.”

Each gumball machine can have as many as 200 pods inside. LindYes says he has had to restock the South Philly machine since launching it in July, estimating about 500 pods have been distributed with a poem and the behavioral health hotline.